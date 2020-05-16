Communal conflict claims no fewer than 20 lives in Adamawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

No fewer than 20 persons are feared dead following a violent communal clash between two communities in Adamawa state.

The troubled area is Tigno in the Lammurde Local area of the state. The area is about two hours’ drive from the state capital, with fertile land for the cultivation of rice and other staple foods and shares a common border with Lau local government of Taraba state.

Locals disclosed that the trouble is between the indigenous Chobok tribe and their Hausa settlers, who are mainly rice farmers and fishermen.

Reports had it dangerous weapons were freely used by the two warring communities in the fight that was reported to have started Thursday night but got to an uncontrollable situation Friday afternoon.

According to the reports, the two communities who have been flexing muscles over the years got at each other jugular from an abbatoir over the slaughtering of pigs, which the Hausas forbid.

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri along with the state security chiefs had visited the area for an on the spot assessment.

Adamawa State Police Command spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje has confirmed the conflict but did not give further details about the casualty figures.

Already, a detachment of the military and the Police have been deployed to the troubled areas to keep vigil and bring the situation under control.

vanguard

