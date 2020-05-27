Communal clash claims one life in Anambra 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

A COMMUNAL clash over a piece of land between Urum and Achalla communities in the Awka North local government area of Anambra State yesterday claimed one life.

The incident happened barely one week after the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, and leaders of the two communities held a meeting at the police headquarters in Awka to find a solution to the protracted land tussle in the area.

A source who witnessed the incident claimed that the people of Urum were taken unawares by Achalla youths who allegedly killed and maimed women and children who were on their farms.

He said: “Many people were chased out of their farms and many others from other villages in Urum have different reports of harassment from Achalla youths.

“This matter had been reported to the authorities in the state in the past.

“Residents of Umuife village, Urum have deserted their homes and fled to different places for safety. Some of them camped at Eke Market, Isuaniocha, where they were trying to think of their next move”.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang who confirmed the incident said the two communities had been having disputes over farmland on their boundary, which the state government was handling under the office of the deputy governor.

“On my own, I had before the Sallah festival invited their leaders to my office and asked them to maintain peace pending the outcome of the government’s committee on the disputed land.

“I was surprised this afternoon to get a report that they were fighting themselves over the land.

” I have deployed my men there to restore normalcy. For now, I can’t tell you the number of casualties until I get a full report from my men on duty, ” the CP said.

