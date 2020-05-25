Clark desirous of greater Nigeria – Nwodo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

PRESIDENT General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has stated that Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark is still very desirous and passionate of Nigeria becoming a greater nation, even at his 93 years of age.

Nwodo described the nonagenarian as a rare patriot and an extra ordinary nationalist that Nigeria should be proud of.

In a birthday goodwill message to Clark, who turned 93 years on Monday, Nwodo said that Clark’s commitment to justice and truth in Nigeria sets him out as a humanist who desires fairness in the country.

“Since the Independence of Nigeria nearly 60 years ago, Chief Clark has remained dogged in the struggle for a just and equitable society. I admonish young leaders to learn a lot from the selfless quality in Chief Clark and eschew the self aggrandizement that is inherent in the leaders of today.

“High Chief Clark’s commitment for a better and equitable Nigeria even at an age he should be resting is unparalleled and sets him out as an outstanding leader who is desirous to bequest a greater Country to the younger generation,” Nwodo eulogised.

In wishing him more prosperous years ahead, Nwodo thanked God almighty for keeping Clark going at his age in struggle for a better Nigeria.

