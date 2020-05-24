Clark @93: You are a crusader for equity and justice, Senator Omo- Agege to Clark

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark marks his 93rd birthday anniversary today, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege has described him as a crusader for equity and justice.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who.extolled the leadership virtues of the elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark on the occasion of his 93rd birthday, however applauded him for his patriotism and commitment to peace.

In a special congratulatory message to the nonagenarian by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate noted that he has continued to work for the nation’s unity and progress.

Omo-Agege commended Chief Edwin Clark for his unwavering pursuit of the unity of the country, particularly his maturity in speaking for the good of all Nigerians, promoting the South-South quest for a new developmental vision and supporting the cause of the poor and vulnerable.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant the elder statesman longer life and good health.

Omo- Agege said, “I heartily felicitate with you, your family, and join your friends, associates, and innumerable admirers to celebrate with you on your birthday and wish you good health and greater prosperity in the years ahead.

“No one is in doubt of your commitment to nation-building. You have immensely contributed to Nigeria’s growth both as a public servant and as a private citizen, offering counsel to several administrations.

“You have remained a role model for the younger generation and an icon of service and sacrifice.”

