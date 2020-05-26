Claim dead bodies to avoid mass burial, LAUTECH urges relatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The management of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo has charged members of the public with corpse in the hospital morgue to remove the bodies within two weeks to avoid being given mass burial.

A public service announcement signed by the hospital management said the move was to decongest the morgue which had been filled to capacity.

The management said other people could not access the services of the morgue because of the bodies already deposited therein.

It reads, ‘The management of Lautech teaching hospital Osogbo hereby call on the members of the public especially those who have corpses in the mortuary unit of the hospital to come and remove them within the next two weeks of this announcement. This is to ensure that the congestion of hospital morgue which is now filled to the brim with no room for the fresh bodies.

“We, therefore, appeal that relatives who have corpses in the mortuary unit LAUTECH teaching hospital Osogbo should come and remove them. Please it should be noted that decongestion of the morgue is a routine exercise and has nothing to do with the current COVID 19 pandemic.

“All Bodies not collected within the two weeks of this announcement may be packaged for mass burial”.

