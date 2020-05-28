Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, Wednesday, distributed bags of Rice and cartons of Noddles worth millions as COVID-19 Palliative to the Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, APLSCD.

Distributing the items the Bishop Diocese on the Niger, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo, said it is the Diocese small way of alleviating the problem facing the people in the group. Names of those who were not present was compiled and the process is still ongoing, as some will receive their own through the branches in the state.

Bishop Nwokolo who refused the mention the actual amount of money spent on acquiring the bags of Rice and of Noddles said it runs into millions, noting that God it possible for his Diocese to be able to provide for the people during this trying times.

The APLSCD, had yesterday, honoured the invitation of the Bishop who interacted with them over ways to assist then particularly this period of Coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

However, in an address presented to the Bishop by the National Coordinator of APLSCD, Aisha Edwards, she said that COVID-19 pandemic has fired up their sufferings in Nigeria to a higher proportions and further incapacitated them because of their peculiar nature.

“Our challenges can be grouped into two, medical and economic, but giving us a sense of belonging like Bishop Nwokolo has done is what is utmost and dear to them.

“No doubt, Coronavieua pandemic has increased prices of our hospitalization and medication which has skyrocketed, thereby making some of us losing hope in living and our parents and guardians getting frustrated and broken, while some us now pray for death so they can rest.

“We must commend Your Lordship for availing the association with a Chaplin, who will act as a liaison between us and the Diocese and we believe that our presence here today will set in motion, a gale of positive interaction with the Diocese, and promote urgent intervention and attention to children living with sickle cell disorder from the Diocese.

“Currently APLSCD, is setting up a sickle cell home for her orphaned and indigent members and it will be located at Agulu Anaocha Local Government Area of the State and will need all the necessary support.”

Responding to the associations address, visibly touched Bishop Nwokolo told them that nothing happens without Gods knowledge, adding that sickle cell is not a death sentence.

“As Christians we work by faith not by sight, what you see by sight may be difficult and as big as an elephant, but with the eyes of faith it will look like an ant.

“We must have hope as Christians because God cares for us, the condition you find yourself is not by choice or your fault, it is not your problem but Gods problem and he must bring solution.”

“We want to encourage you to always seek to live and make contribution in our society, we pray that God will strengthen you, just continue to have faith in God, stand firm and don’t blame your parents, love everybody including your parent.

