Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation, LEKRIS Farms donate land for Yoruba Ko’ya for food production

By Dapo Akinrefon

Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation and LEKRIS Farms in Ogun State, on Thursday, donated eight hectares of land and a training centre for the food production and youth empowerment projects of Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation.

The projects is aimed at boosting food production in the South-West.

In a joint statement by Secretary-General of Yoruba Ko’ya, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye and Director of Legal Affairs, Mr. Tayo Douglas, the group stated that land and a training centre were donated at Eruwon-Ijebu, Ogun State by Chief Christopher Ogunbajo.

A retired UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mr. Olalekan Ajia, donated one hectare of farmland for training of youths in food production at LEKRIS Farms, Ijebu Ode.

Yoruba Ko’ya said both the Eruwon and Ijebu-Ode lands are to be used to pilot production of organic food crops such as tomatoes, sweet potatoes, watermelon, cucumber, carrot, cassava, maize as well as fishery and poultry.

The Eruwon-Ijebu Training Centre, facilitated by the Vice-Chairman, Board of Trustees of Yoruba Ko’ya, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo, will serve as the temporary headquarters of Yoruba Ko’ya Green and Red Projects.

The statement read: “LEKRIS Farms is adjacent to the Eriwe Fish Farms off Ejirin-Ijebu Ode Road.

“It currently devotes part of its land stock to agroforestry and the production of seasonal food crops. It cultivates gmelina, teak, oil palm and plantain as well as some pawpaw, citrus and cashew trees. It also has a sizeable but largely underutilised snailery.

“The farm has made available two out of the four rooms in its farmhouse to Yoruba Ko’ya. It is fenced, powered by a 5KVA solar system and has two boreholes.

“It will also host the youth knowledge-based entrepreneurial skills training in mobile application and web development, robotics, car tracker, motion alarm detector, facial recognition, bio-metric attendance machine and automobile scanner.

“Other vocational skills such as shoemaking, fashion design and beauty therapy will similarly be taught at the centre.”

Vanguard

