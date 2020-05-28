Children’s Day: Sanwo-Olu donates food items to orphanages, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has donated some gifts and food items to various orphanages and children centres across the state in commemoration of the 2020 Children’s Day celebration.

Presenting the items on behalf of the state government on Wednesday in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, said the gesture was a way of identifying with the children, especially those in the various children centres in different parts of the state, who might not be easily remembered for the celebration.

The commissioner, who monitored the presentation of the various household items, food and drinks to the representatives of the various beneficiaries, said that the governor, in spite of other competing responsibilities, still granted approval for the Ministry to celebrate the children.

He recalled that the governor had earlier in the day, during a special address for the children, empathised with them for the nature this year’s celebration had taken.

Dawodu, however, assured children across the state of government’s good intentions for them and should not despair in present situation.

He said: “This is the least we can do to reassure these younger ones and cheer them up; we know how they feel for not being in school all the while and also for not being able to gather with their colleagues and friends to celebrate.

“Normally, Children’s Day celebration brings them together for merriment and celebrations. But since the usual gathering cannot take place this year because of COVID-19 pandemic, the government decided to extend this gesture to these children at this particular time.”

The representative of one of the benefiting orphanages, Little Saints Orphanage, Ruth Nnamdi, described the gesture of government as an act of love and kindness that would for long be remembered and appreciated by the children because “this is probably what they least expected on a day like this.”

Also, the Matron of K. Olubukola Fowowe Memorial Children Centre, Oke-Ira Ogba, Mrs. Titilola Omole, while receiving the items on behalf of the Centre, said that the children would feel encouraged that government cared and remembered them.

Her words: “What we will do is that when we get to our centre, we will explain to these children the source of this gesture, so that they can always know that the government remembers them.”

