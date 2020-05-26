Kindly Share This Story:

In celebration of this year’s Children’s Day, The Asuquo, a leading Education and Children Development Hub in Africa has put together a special Hangout for children to celebrate and inspire them on their special day.

The hangout will be held on Facebook and Instagram Live at 5:00PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

According to the Hangout host, Emmanuel Asuquo, who is also a learning development specialist the event is put together to give children a fantastic Children’s day experience despite the Covid19 pandemic: ‘ It is our contribution towards building the Nigerian child holistically”, Mr. Asuquo,

Some of the speakers that will be gracing the online event include multi award winning Radio and TV Host, Omotunde Adebola-David, she will be speaking on ‘Discovering and Honing your talents; Dayo Israel, Public Servant, Speaker and British Council Global Change maker will speak on becoming A Global Super Hero; Omotola Fawunmi, ED, STRETCHCENTRE, will join from the United States of America and will speak on Shattering Gender/Age Fetters while Abraham Owoseni, Founder at Young Breeds and Principal Consultant at Mindmould will speak on Choosing a work path that suits your Life’s assignment.

