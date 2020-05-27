Children’s Day: Gordons urges Parents to focus on raising God-fearing Children

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie has charged parents not to lose focus on their task of raising God-fearing Children to fulfill their obligations to their children and to always shower them with Care in all ramification.

Gordons disclose this in his goodwill message to Parents and our Leader’s of tomorrow on this Year’s Children day celebration.

He congratulated Children on their celebration that today, saying the occasion should remind Parents to be more alive to their responsibilities and show much more love to their children.

Let me quickly congratulate our children, on this special day, a day packaged to specially celebrate these gifts from God and remember our obligations to our children and perhaps give much more care as we should he said.

Gordons thanked the Children of Ekakpamre Ward, Ughelli South and Delta At-large for always supporting his Boss Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa led Administration in Delta State.

Gordons added that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration of Delta State has continued to Consolidate on Programs and Policies that will inculcate the right values in Children always asserted.

