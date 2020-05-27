Breaking News
Translate

Children’s Day: Gordons urges Parents to focus on raising God-fearing Children

On 5:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Children, birth certificate, Lagos
Children

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie has charged parents not to lose focus on their task of raising God-fearing Children to fulfill their obligations to their children and to always shower them with Care in all ramification.

Gordons disclose this in his goodwill message to Parents and our Leader’s of tomorrow on this Year’s Children day celebration.

He congratulated Children on their celebration that today, saying the occasion should remind Parents to be more alive to their responsibilities and show much more love to their children.

READ ALSO:2019: Why Okowa deserves second term — Aniagwu

Let me quickly congratulate our children, on this special day, a day packaged to specially celebrate these gifts from God and remember our obligations to our children and perhaps give much more care as we should he said.

Gordons thanked the Children of Ekakpamre Ward, Ughelli South and Delta At-large for always supporting his Boss Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa led Administration in Delta State.
Gordons added that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration of Delta State has continued to Consolidate on Programs and Policies that will inculcate the right values in Children always asserted.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!