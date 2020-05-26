Children’s Day: Gbajabiamila urges reduction in number of out-of-school children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has called for a collective decisive action aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He said that the Nigerian children must be given all the necessary care and attention, especially quality education, they require to attain their goals in life.

Gbajabiamila, who said he always identifies with Nigerian children wherever they are, noted that in support of the age-long maxim that children are the leaders of tomorrow, concerted efforts must be done by all well-meaning Nigerians to achieve a better tomorrow for Nigerian children.

Gbajabiamila, in celebrating with them, noted that he would always champion the cause of the Nigerian children both in Parliament and outside.

In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, to mark 2020 Children Day celebration, the Speaker said the Nigerian children have a lot of potentials that must be carefully harnessed through good education and training.

He said the country cannot set aside May 27 every year to celebrate her children without taking decisive action to better their lives.

He added that “all policies, including legislative framework, must be put in place to give qualitative education to Nigerian children to reduce the number of out-of-school children.”

He said the House of Representatives under his leadership would stop at nothing in supporting any policy that would promote the rights of the Nigerian child, including their inalienable right to a good education.

The Speaker also called on governments at all levels to come up with programmes and policies that would promote the rights and education of the children.

He equally called on “parents to be responsible and responsive in taking good care and training of their children so that the country would be better for it in future.”

