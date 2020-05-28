Kindly Share This Story:

The 2020 global May 27th Children’s day celebration was indeed momentous, as a non governmental organization, the African Scholars Care Initiate-ASCI, launches a multimillion naira water borehole project, to provide water for Locals in Jahi Community, at LEA Primary School in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The event of the commissioning witnessed the presence of notable resident Personalities in Abuja, including, Dame Julie Okah-Donlie the Director General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Senator Steve Azaiki, Senator Philip Aduda, Nigeria Representative of African Union, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, representatives from the Nigeria Police and other notable individuals, NGOs and Partner organizations. The borehole contruction was in view of its Running Water Project, which ASCI launched recently.

The 2020 May 27th Children’s Day Celebration commenced immediately after the commissioning of water project and witnessed the distribution of food stuffs, Senitizers and other aide-materials, including facemasks to strengthen protection in containing the novel coronavirus virus pandemic. Children and adults within the community were indeed overwhelmed at the humanitarian care and interest of ASCI for humanity.

Speaking with the Founder of African Scholars Care Initiative and Convener of the 2020 Childrens Day Celebration event at Jahi, Queen Joy Onumajuru expressed pleasurable satisfaction, especially with regards to the joy and ease of survival the foundation has been able to create in the Jahi Community. She further noted that the borehole was constructed to cushion the spread and effect of Covid19, by encouraging regular hand-washing by kids, therefore ensuring that schools are safe.

Queen Joy therefore called on the federal government to allow kids resume back in school, as her foundation will continue to promote campaign on hand-washing in schools for kids. She however appreciated her partners, team members and sponsors for their support in making the program a success. Some of which are Hemz Foundation, Heritage Bank, Primary Health Care, Alexreports etc.

African Scholars Care Initiative is an organization that was founded in the fundamentals of providing education empowerment and scholarship grants to African children amongst families and communities below average income earning, starting with Nigerians from across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. The foundation is also working earnestly to help ease the challenges created the recent coronavirus outbreak, especially for persons living in rural settlements.

