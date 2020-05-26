Chief Imam Orunsolu lived a pious, worthy life ― Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described late Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Liadi Orunsolu as a colossus, who lived a pious, worthy and commendable life while alive.

The governor stated this on Tuesday in a condolence message, he personally signed to commiserate with the people of Egbaland and Muslim community.

Abiodun described Orunsolu’s death as a great loss to the state and noted that the late Chief Imam spent his days praying and teaching values and precepts of the Quran.

“Baba Orunsolu lived a pious, worthy and highly commendable life that will be remembered by posterity. I urge all Muslims in the state to immortalise him by living the virtues of love, peace, and good neighbourliness he lived and propagated”, the governor said.

He added that the death of the late cleric marked the end of an era and a great personal loss.

“I will personally miss his warmth and candour. He always spoke truth to power and was a huge pillar and supporter of our Administration. We were like father and son and he never related with me as a Governor. He was brutally frank on issues concerning the people and the wellbeing of our State”, Prince Abiodun remarked.

“The fact that Chief Imam died after the successful completion of the 2020 Ramadan fasting and Eid celebration at a grand old age of 99 indicates Allah’s pleasure with him. He was unpretentious about what he preached and practised, and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude for his forthrightness”

“I pray that Allah would grant the soul of the departed good rest in Aljannah Firdaus and comfort his family,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: