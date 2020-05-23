Chelsea: I’ll never forgive Villas-Boas — Lukaku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Chelsea forward, Romelu Lukaku has some unfinished business with Andre Villas-Boas who was coach when the pair were at the club.

Lukaku did not hit top form during his time at Chelsea as he spent most of his debut season with the reserves and was omitted from the Champions League squad.

The Belgian who is now with Seria-A side, Inter Milan didn’t make his full Chelsea debut until Roberto Di-Matteo took over reigns at the Stamford Bridge side.

Lukaku said he will forever be grateful to Di-Matteo for including him in the Champions League but will not forgive Villas-Boas anytime soon.

“Di Matteo told me that I would stay with the group until after the final,” Lukaku told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He thought everyone should come along, including the ones who were suspended and the few boys who were not in the Champions League squad. I am also grateful to him for that.

“This win is one of the things I’ve always dreamed about. You want to celebrate something like that with the team at that time. That is nice in itself at the age of nineteen.

“I am happy for the whole club, but there is one man who took a lot from me: the previous trainer (Villas-Boas). I will never forgive him for that.

Another reason for Lukaku’s anger is that Villas-Boas didn’t allow him to develop because he often played him out of position.

“Once I had to play in the front left, another time in the front right. You don’t develop that way.

“Then at some point, you have to think about yourself. So I told the club what I thought of it. I know, Villas-Boas was also under pressure.

“But that’s why he didn’t have to treat me like that. Di Matteo approached me completely differently, he immediately involved me in everything. That should have been much earlier. Really, I never forgave the previous coach.”

Lukaku later went on to Everton to have his best club career yet, scoring 87 goals in 166 appearances.

