Chelsea and Juventus in talks over proposed Jorginho transfer

Talks between Chelsea and Juventus are ongoing over a proposed transfer for Jorginho, according to a report in Italy.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo had been heavily linked with a switch to the Italian giants in a potential swap deal for Miralem Pjanic. However, the 23-year-old has continually reiterated his desire to stay at Camp Nou this summer.

While Arthur’s reluctance to depart Barcelona has seen any proposed move to Juventus stutter, according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the club’s attention has turned to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The report states that talks between the two clubs are ‘ongoing’. Chelsea have supposedly set a €35m (£31m) asking price for their player – despite his Stamford Bridge contract running until 2023 – which seems an unrealistically low sum.

The move, should it come to fruition, would see the midfielder reunite with former manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Juventus boss is a long term admirer of Jorginho, having managed him for three years at Napoli, before immediately bringing him to Chelsea with him in 2018.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has done nothing to play down these rumours, refusing to rule out a return to Italy for his client.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Santos said: “I don’t know whether Juve want Jorginho or not, as he has three years left on his Chelsea contract. We’ll see…

“He is a professional, so if an important club in Italy calls, then why not?”

However, when questioned on his client by 90min last month, Santos claimed that Jorginho’s ‘top priority remains Chelsea’ while adding that he has received offer from ‘two top clubs’.

The midfielder endured a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £57m move from Serie A.

Jorginho was not an instant fan favourite and faced heavy criticism due to being synonymous with ‘Sarriball’ and forcing N’Golo Kante to be dislodged from his favoured holding midfield role.

He has enjoyed a more fruitful second season in London, chipping in with seven goals and two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

