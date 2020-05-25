Chairman, UNILAG Muslims felicitates with brethren

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, Unilag Muslim Community (UMC), Professor Lai Olurode, has felicitated with Unilag Muslims and Muslims the world over for witnessing the end Ramadan 2020 (Hirah 1441).

He urged Muslims to remember that not all Muslims who commenced fasting in the month of Ramadan saw it to the end. According to a statement he personally signed, he said, “Though, this year’s Ramadan has come to an end, its message should endure in the minds of all Muslims.

“Ramadan entails withdrawal from eating and drinking during the day but its major significance for which Muslims seek the face of Allah is taqwa, the fear and constant remembrance of Allah, the Creator of the world.

Olurode enjoined Muslims to continue to seek forgiveness of sins, remain thankful to Allah, be satisfied with little favours from Allah while asking for more, feed the poor and give of their wealth to near and far relatives.

He added that Muslims must sincerely relate to government properties in their care and discharge the duties of their offices honestly as these are trusts (amana) on which they would render accounts.

The Muslims faithful, according to him must continue in their support for governments at all levels in combating community spread of codiv-19.

He enjoined Muslim to remain respectful of and prayerful for their leaders regarding social and physical restrictions on prayers during Eid celebrations.

Olurode equally appreciatedb the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin and Vice-Chancellor of Unilag, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe for their continued continued support to Unilag Muslims during Ramadan.

