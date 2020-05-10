Chad takes delivery of Madagascar virus cure, COVID-Organics

Kindly Share This Story:

“With respect to CovidOrganics, Madagascar is with his African brothers to heal and save lives. Our duty is to preserve the health of our people”

“Chad sent a plane to collect CVO donations. Thanks to President Idriss Deby Itno for his confidence,” these sentences were in a tweet posted by the Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on Saturday, May 9.

Accompanying the text were photos of an official Chadian plane in Antananarivo to take delivery of the COVID-Organics medication that Madagascar insists cures the virus. The second version of it can act as a preventative measure, Rajoelina said weeks back.

The consignment is a donation from the Malagasy government to Chad as has been the case with previous donations sent to Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau (reportedly on behalf of ECOWAS, which the bloc has denied ordering for and or endorsing).

Tanzania, the Congos – Republic, Democratic Republic; have all been served the medication which till date is yet to be scientifically tested and or certified by any independent medical outfit.

Vanguard

