Celestial Church donates N25 million to curb COVID-19

By Sam Eyoboka

THE Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide through its pastor, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, has made a donation of N25,000,000.00 to support Nigeria’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount is to be shared among the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as well as Lagos and Ogun State governments.

While presenting the donation at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, spokesman for the church’s delegation, Superior Evangelist Bola Akinterinwa lauded the efforts of the government at combating the deadly scourge, especially as regards the provision of medical facilities and palliatives for the citizens of Ogun

State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He assured the Government of the continued support of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide and seized the opportunity to inform the Ogun State governor of the church’s plan to commence the construction of a world-class university in the Celestial City, Imeko, Ogun State before the year runs out.

He prayed for government’s intervention for the re-construction and possible dualisation of the Abeokuta-Imeko Road.

Responding, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele who received the church delegation on behalf of the Governor expressed appreciation for the donation and assured that the donation would be used to tackle the deadly virus.

The deputy governor further assured that she would convey the prayers of the church concerning the proposed Celestial International University, Imeko, Ogun State and the re-construction of the Abeokuta-Imeko Road to the Governor of Ogun State.

Prayers for the government and people of Ogun State were offered by the leader of the delegation, Most Superior Evangelist J.D. Nunayon.

The church delegation included Superior Evangelist M.O. Shodunke, SVMSE Kayode Ajala and Evangelist Gbenga Daniel Adebayo.

The delegation thereafter paid a condolence visit to General Ekundayo Opaleye, a former Military Administrator of Ondo State and member of the Pastor-In-Council at his G.R.A Abeokuta residence to commiserate with him on the recent demise of his son.

