Cece Yara foundation launches child sexual abuse app

By Juliet Ebirim

In commemoration of the 2020 Children’s Day celebration and in a bid to curb the high rate of child sexual abuse and violence in Nigeria, the Cece Yara Foundation has launched an innovative solution to empower children and adults with resources, skills and knowledge and to provide direct access to child protection professionals. It also features a helpful chat feature.

The Cece Yara Foundation App is an innovative way the foundation is spreading awareness about child sexual abuse and ways to identify and prevent it. The app affords the unique opportunity to access practical information that provides guidance on how to recognize and prevent child sexual exploitation, while all child protection professionals are a few clicks away.

This App is for adults, parents, caregivers and children who are able to use smartphones. Some unique features of the app include; Learning functions that allow users have access to trivia to test their knowledge of body boundaries, body private parts, assertive skills,

safe and unsafe touches as well as who to report and how to report unsafe touches. It also includes The Cece Yara Safe kids Directory which is the very first child protection service portal in

Nigeria. App users can search for the nearest child protection service provider including primary health centres, police stations, courts, child-centred NGO’s, and Government agencies in Lagos State. Users can find their exact location using Google maps and give step-by-step direction to find the provider navigating from the user’s present location.

The Cece Yara Foundation app also has a very useful chat feature, which is a safe digital space for children to discuss freely with a professionally trained child counsellor about issues that bother them and report the incidence of unsafe touching without fear of being judged or reprimanded amongst many other helpful features and functions. Users can also make a direct report.

Through the App, the foundation can provide emergency intervention for any child within Lagos and Abuja, while referral services are provided to reliable partners for children in other parts of the country.

The Cece Yara Foundation is a child-centred non-profit organization established in 2016 to

prevent child sexual abuse and to provide access to care, information, protection and

emergency intervention for children who have experienced sexual abuse or who are at risk.

