Car crushes man, 26, while making video call with girlfriend

By James Ogunnaike

A 26-year-old man, Olajide Asade, who was reportedly making a video call with his girlfriend in Siun along Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, was crushed by a Mazda car, yesterday.

It was gathered that the deceased and his brother, who identified himself as Azeez, boarded a commercial vehicle from Kuto motor park in Abeokuta going to Ajah before the car developed a mechanical fault at Siun.

While other passengers were standing by the roadside waiting for the driver to repair his vehicle, the deceased concentrated on his video call with his girlfriend and thereby lost concentration.

His brother, Azeez, who was travelling with him, said they were both travelling to visit their mother in Ajah area of Lagos State.

Azeez said his brother had been making the video call with the girlfriend from when they took off from Kuto motor park in Abeokuta, stressing that they left their house at Ijoga Orile in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State very early for the journey.

He maintained that the driver of the car, who hit the deceased, was on normal speed.

Speaking with newsmen, the driver of the car, Bolaji Balogun, said the deceased rammed into his vehicle while on transit on the expressway.

Balogun, a staff of Buas Farm, said he was going to Obasanjo’s farm to purchase eggs for his company.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue while the driver has been detained in the police custody.

