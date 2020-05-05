CAP Plc Staff partner Project Ark to bring succour to vulnerable families

Kindly Share This Story:

In a demonstration of continued support for the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria, staff members of Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, leading manufacturer of paints in Nigeria; Dulux and Caplux, partnered with Project Ark – a not-for-profit initiative, to distribute food supplies to thousands of low-income households in Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The staff-driven volunteering effort, which took place over the weekend, saw CAP Plc staff contribute money to buy food items that were donated to low-income families, in partnership with Project Ark, a nonprofit initiative that has been active in the distribution of food and essential supplies to vulnerable households since the wake of this pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the employees, Jethro Iruobe, Head of Human Resources, CAP Plc, noted that the gesture by the staff was inspired by the need to cushion the effects of the hardship, desperation and hunger brought about by the pandemic, particularly for those whose sources of livelihood have been worse hit by the lockdown.

He further said, “in view of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, staff members willingly made cash contributions to buy food items that were donated to support the vulnerable and low-income households in the community. We partnered with Project Ark because the team has donated food items to low-income households since the beginning of the lockdown. We have done this because we want to touch lives. We want to make a difference.”

Commenting on the exercise, Adetutu Yakub, Head of CAP Plc Cooperative, averred that “it was heartwarming to see the level of support shown by the staff. When it comes to lending a helping hand, we are all on the same page. This support is one gesture I’m convinced the staff will do again and again. That’s part of our spirit at CAP Plc. I am confident that the volunteering effort will go a long way to bring smiles on the faces of hundreds, even thousands of vulnerable families.”

In a similar vein, Simi Nwogugu, Trustee, Project Ark expressed appreciation to CAP Plc for such partnership and commended the staff for impacting lives during this pandemic. “We are extremely grateful to CAP PLC for partnering with us to reach thousands of residents of Egbeda in one day. We look forward to many more partnership opportunities with the company to improve lives during the pandemic and beyond”, she said.

The volunteering support by the staff is coming barely three weeks after the company itself partnered with Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) and Lifebank Nigeria to donate food items to vulnerable families within its host community and medical equipment, kits and oxygen tanks to isolation centres across the country in a series of CSR initiatives.

VANGUARD

