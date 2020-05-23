Vanguard Logo

CAN moves to sanction unregistered churches in riverine communities

On 2:03 pm
By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI — The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has moved to sanction churches that are not registered with the body in Bomadi local government area of Delta state.

Disclosing the decision in a general meeting at Bomadi, weekend, chairman of CAN, Bomadi local government chapter, Snr Apostle Sunday Ekeremor, said the move was prompted by the spread of worship centres in the riverine enclave.

He noted that CAN at the local level would liaise with the state counterpart to consider disciplinary actions against defaulters, who refused to identify with the body of Christ.

“We are considering disciplinary actions against churches that do not identity with the umbrella body of Christ in Bomadi local government area.

“We will leave no stone unturned because we are going to liaise with CAN at the state level to carry out the action, and if your church is blacklisted, you will face the consequences”, he said.

