CAN cautions on passage of proposed infectious bill

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the proposed bill on Infectious Disease Control will deny Nigerians their Fundamental Human Rights (FHR) if passed into law.

In a statement on Tuesday, CAN General Secretary, Mr. Joseph Daramola, said it would destroy the citizens’ civil rights.

“It has come to our notice, the intention to allow the above-named bill, which seeks to prohibit and control infectious diseases to be passed by the Federal House of Representatives.

“CAN and other well-meaning citizens of this country have critically looked into this bill and cannot but observe that it will destroy the civil and human rights of Nigerians.

“The proposed bill prevents Nigerians from having a say in their own affairs through the hasty and speedy way by which the house is trying to make it a Law.

“Among this denial of the FHR are right to life. personal liberty, freedom from degrading and inhuman treatment, privacy, freedom of religion, and so on,” he said.

He said that these rights are held sacred and invaluable except on clearly defined occasions as provided for by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian courts on numerous occasions have struck out Acts of Parliaments and Legislation including Executive Orders of Governments, which do violence to any of the FHR provided for in the constitution.

“With this, CAN hereby appeal to the leadership and members of the house, to allow the spirit of God to prevail over their intentions to pass the bill into law.

“This bill is not what is currently being expected from the house of representatives but rather the development of the Vaccines that will stop this COVlD-l9 Pandemic from further killing citizens.

“The question in the hearts of many people is why the rush for infections disease bill, when the vaccine is not available yet,” he said.

He said in the bill, too many powers had been ceded to the Minister of Health and the Director-General (DG) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“This is almost to the exclusion of the Judiciary in mediation, where the orders of the minister of health and the DG of NCDC appear to violate the FHR, as enshrined in the constitution.

“Sequel to the above, we urge the house to discontinue discussion on this bill forthwith in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens.

However, should you insist that there is merit in the bill, we insist that the bill should pass through a public hearing.

Recall reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila said on Tuesday that the infectious disease would go public.

