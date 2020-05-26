Calm Global promotes telemedicine to reduce hospital waiting time

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Calm Global Information Technologies Limited, Lagos, has urged Nigerians to embrace the use of technology in health, education and business environment to reduce waiting time, particularly in hospitals.

Speaking during the media unveiling of the app solutions-Contentverse, Wissen, and KokoMD applications in Lagos, the Managing Director of Calm Global, Mr. Gideon Iranloye, said in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the company has reached over 7000 people through one of its solution applications, KokoMD .

Iranloye said the apps could help organisations, governments, and individuals in strategic health, education, and business planning.

“For KokoMD, an electronic management system which includes telemedicine, for instance, if your personal physician is in Enugu and you are in Lagos, it will be difficult to meet physically during the inter-state travel restrictions.

With the application, telemedicine is capable of reducing the waiting time in our hospitals. When people go to the hospital, the conventional system is that people will queue, but what is available in the KokoMD telemedicine app is that patients and doctors can preschedule an appointment without meeting physically.”

He added that health management organisations could also be linked to the telemedicine app to take the burden of out-of-pocket payment away from patients.

“HMOs can also be linked to the KokoMD app which will ensure that there is a real exchange between both parties.

The hospitals do not need to start calling the HMOs about the payment of hospital bills for patients as all information needed is already on the system.

“KokoMD telemedicine app is about strong health, it is an electronic health management system which includes telemedicine so people can consult doctors virtually from their homes, offices. The consultation can be done by video, voice, and chat.

“Rather than carrying your physical records around, everything is done within the system such that from the time a patient walks into the hospital to the time the patient is admitted or discharged, the health information is kept within the system. We try to bridge gaps between healthcare providers and patients. “

He explained that their solutions are well secured and available on the Android store, Ios operating system, and could also be accessed through the web.

Stating that the company was already talking to state governments, individuals, and organisations, he said the solution was fully compliant with the World Health Organisation, WHO, International Classification of Diseases, and preloaded with all the diseases that are in the world today including Coronavirus.

“Our solution is preloaded with all the disease in the world, a laboratory test that can ever be done now and NAFDAC approved drugs in Nigeria. Any of our clients don’t need to start defining all those parameters whether disease, drugs, or health.

He disclosed that the soft code was owned by Nigerians, adding that within the lockdown, that about 7000 Nigerians have been reached with the app.

The Calm Global Information Technologies Limited, Lagos is a premier provider of records management, document storage, and data security services.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: