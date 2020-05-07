CACOVID strengthens Rivers, Enugu states against COVID-19 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

The private sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) yesterday strengthened its fight against the scourge with the handover of a fully equipped isolation centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and donation of beds and accessories in Enugu, Enugu State.

CACOVID is a joint initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aliko Dangote Foundation, Access Bank, UBA, GTBank and private sector organisations.

Representative of CACOVID and Regional Head, Rivers Region 2 of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ms. Blessing Ogwu, who handed over the centre in Port Harcourt said the facility located at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt comprises of an isolation and a treatment centre aimed at supporting the Rivers State government in handling cases of COVID-19 infections in the state.

READ ALSO:

She explained, “We are here today as CACOVID, that is a group of government and private sector corporate organizations in Nigeria that formed a coalition against COVID-19; that is fighting together so that we all stay alive together. This facility has been presented to the Rivers State Government by CACOVID.”

Speaking shortly after commissioning the facility, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike lauded the coalition for the gesture, saying whatever effort that could be made to prevent further spread of the disease is welcome.

Speaking at the handover of the materials to Enugu State Government, member representative of CACOVID, Mrs. Chiaka Mbagwu, said the Coalition donated the beds and other accessories to assist the state government equip its isolation and treatment centers, to enable them accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

He stated: “The state has done remarkably effort in equipping this Diagnostic center and CACOVID came in as a support and to add to what the state has already done. This is a Diagnostic center from the inception but the CACOVID coalition was able to add 100 beds isolation center. It will serve as isolation center in the state”.

Receiving the materials, the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended the coalition for its donation, which would assist the state government. Ugwuanyi disclosed that Enugu State had three isolation centres in ESUT Parklane, Nsukka and the State Diagnostic Center, noting that coronavirus pandemic had overwhelmed the health system of many countries.”

Kindly Share This Story: