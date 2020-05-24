CACOVID donates health equipment to Kogi isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Despite not recording any case of the coronavirus pandemic, the Private Sectors led Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, weekend, donated health equipment worth millions of naira to a new isolation centre established in Lokoja by Kogi State government.

The presentation of the equipment by a representative of the CACOVID, Mr. Toyin Idowu, was alongside the inauguration of the new isolation centre by the state government.

CACOVID, with membership across leading private sector operators, said the donation of the equipment was a joint initiative between the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the leaderships of other private sectors in the country.

Idowu explained that the gesture was aimed at joining hands with the federal and state governments to rid the country of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the fight against the novel COVID-19 cannot be left for government alone to handle because of its peculiar nature.

“Our resolve to wade into the crisis is to avoid untimely death of innocent Nigerians as a result of the pandemic,” he said.

He added that the measure was also to prepare the state ahead of any eventuality, saying it will help in tackling the disease.

The CACOVID representative commended the state for holding unto its status as COVID-19 free

His words: “The equipment we have provided such as analysers, X-ray machine, oxygen cylinders, beds, mattresses, weight measuring machine, among others, are world-class equipment that will go a long way in reducing the effects and spread COVID-19 in the country.”

While commissioning the new isolation centre, the state Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, promised that the government would continue to ensure that the state remains COVID-19 free.

“We will continue to sensitised our people on the need to maintain personal hygiene and adhere to advises given by health experts and the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,” he said.

Onoja commended CACOVID for partnering with the federal and state governments in the fight against COVID-19, promising that the equipment will be carefully handled and utilised for their intended purpose.

In his speech, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna, appreciated CACOVID for the kind gesture, which he described as timely.

