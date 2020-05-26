Burundi’s main opposition party to challenge election results

Kindly Share This Story:

The party of the main opposition candidate in Burundi’s May 20 presidential election, Agathon Rwasa, denounced an “electoral masquerade” after the announcement of the landslide victory of the ruling party’s candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye.

“We are in the process of putting together our complaint file, and we are going to comply with the law, and tomorrow (Tuesday) or the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) we are going to file (our appeal) at the (Constitutional) Court to rule on the massive frauds that have punctuated this electoral masquerade,” the spokesman for the National Council for Liberty (CNL), Thérence Manirambona, told AFP.

Mr. Ndayishimiye won Wednesday’s presidential election with 68.72% of the vote against 24.19% for Mr. Rwasa, who came second (out of seven candidates), according to official figures announced on Monday afternoon on television by the National Independent Electoral Commission (Céni).

The CNL boycotted the announcement of the results for “not endorsing this masquerade,” it added, referring to “a non-credible ballot.

The spokesman said that his party was at the top of the results compilations carried out internally by the CNL, mentioning scores of 57% or 58% of the votes depending on the ballot. Burundians on Wednesday voted for a president, deputies and communal councillors.

In case of an unsuccessful appeal by the opposition, General Ndayishimiye, 52, will succeed President Pierre Nkurunziza. Nkurunziza, who has been in power since 2005, had decided not to stand for a fourth term and had dubbed him his “heir.

Mr Nkurunziza’s successor is due to be sworn in in August for a seven-year term, renewable once at the end of the outgoing president’s term.

In 2015, Pierre Nkurunziza’s candidacy for a third controversial term had plunged the country into a major political crisis that left at least 1,200 people dead and forced some 400,000 Burundians to flee the country. Burundi is still under sanctions from its main donors (EU, Belgium, Germany.

AFP

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: