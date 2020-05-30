Buratai inspects local construction of combat vehicles in Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has inspected ongoing manufacture and repairs/overhaul of combat vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carriers and mine resistant anti Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs) by Army Engineers in Maiduguri.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said this in a statement on Saturday.

Musa said that the work was being carried out at the 107 Division Equipment Support in Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri.

He said that Buratai has been in the North East Theatre of Operation since April leading the fight against terrorism.

He said That Buratai was accompanied by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Chief of Logistics (Army), Chief of Military Intelligence, and Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division among others.

