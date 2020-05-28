Buhari’s Order 10 will usher in era of justice devoid of considerations — Kano NBA Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

As divergent views continued to trail the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari granting autonomy to the Legislature and Judiciary, Chairman, Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Abdul Adamu Fagge, has on Thursday thrown his weight behind the order, saying it will usher in an anticipated era of the dispensation of justice devoid of considerations.

Fagge argued that the judiciary has been the weakest amidst the three arms of government, stressing that the newly signed order would make the third arm of government to be better positioned to assert its independence when presiding over judicial matters.

The NBA Chairman while speaking with newsmen in the state said the order is a step that would strengthen and uphold the doctrine of the separations of power as truly conscripted in the constitution of the country.

According to him, “The judiciary it is known that before it executes any project, it has to apply for the release of funds from the executive arm of government. The constitution states the separation of powers for all arms of government, but in actuality, the judiciary lacks financial autonomy.

“The judiciary applying for funds from the executive makes the judiciary weaker, which contradicts the spirit of the doctrine of separation of power.

“the order which now provides autonomy for the legislative and judicial arms of government to access funds without been subservient to the executive arm would further strengthen democratic principles and help nurture good governance in Nigeria,” Fagge however said.

