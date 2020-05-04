Buhari solicits international cooperation against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday solicited a collective international approach to mitigate the devastating effect of COVID-19 across the globe.

The President, who stated this during a virtual Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Abuja, said national, regional, and global strategies would be required to tackle the pandemic.

He noted with concern that the pandemic had ravaged humanity and caused unprecedented devastation to the well-being of people, their livelihoods, and the global economy.

He, however, assured that the Federal Government would intensify efforts to monitor, test, and isolate more people, especially at the community level.

President Buhari said: “The theme of this extra-ordinary Summit ‘United Against COVID-19 Pandemic,’ aptly reflects the importance for a proactive approach and the need for multilateral cooperation in finding quick solutions to the challenges that COVID-19 pandemic poses to our nations.

“Since the outbreak of the disease, countries have made concerted efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic within and outside their borders as well as treating those infected by the virus.

“Two weeks ago, we in West Africa came together to work out a common sub-regional response to the crisis.

“The summit appointed me the Champion to lead our efforts on fighting the pandemic in our region.”

The President said the task before the international community remains daunting, and more efforts are required to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

He added: “It is now clearly evident that no nation can independently and singlehandedly tackle a pandemic of this nature which is no respecter of borders, regions or status.

“Invariably, enhancing multilateral cooperation through exchange and sharing of best practices is imperative to overcome the disease.

“We must, therefore, form a united front against this common enemy by being coordinated and timely in our responses.

“Furthermore, we must all encourage and empower our scientists and medical experts to join the quest for a vaccine and cure to this universal plague.’’

The President told Heads of State and Government of the NAM that the central role of the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in fighting the pandemic must be acknowledged and leveraged for the benefit of all member nations. (NAN)

