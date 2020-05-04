Vanguard Logo

Buhari phones Nigerien Leader, commiserates with him over Labour Minister’s death

File: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday telephoned President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to commiserate with him on the death of the country’s Minister of Employment and Labour, Mohammed Ben Omar .

President Buhari’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

The Nigerian leader also extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger Republic and the family of the deceased over the unfortunate loss.

The President described the late cabinet Minister as a highly endowed and dedicated politician who gave his best for the progress, prosperity and socio-economic development of his country.

President Buhari prayed God to comfort the family of the deceased, and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

The late minister was onetime spokesperson for the Nigerien government under President Mamadou Tandja, and also served in the Nigerien parliament.

