Buhari, Pakistan PM hold talks on global initiative on debt relief

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, on Thursday, had a phone conversation on the Global Initiative on Debt Relief canvassed by leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja.

According to the statement, “During an online summit held on Monday, leaders of the 120-nation organization, the largest after the United Nations, had agreed that a debt relief campaign be launched for developing countries to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented health and socioeconomic challenges facing most of them.”

Recall that President Buhari had recently urged international financial institutions to assist member states of Non-Aligned Movement, NAM, in cushioning the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of solidarity.

President Buhari had said that the assistance will include extending concessional loans, technical support, lowering of tariff on medical equipment and consumables, sharing of expertise in case management, adopting open trade policies, as well as outright debt cancellation.

The President at the teleconferencing contended that only a collective international approach will mitigate the devastating effect of COVID-19.

