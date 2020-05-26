Buhari mourns Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu , Chief Imam of Egbaland

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, as well as the family of Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, who passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, aged 98.

The President salutes the life of piety and utmost submission to the will of Almighty Allah lived by the departed, who was also President-General of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State.

READ ALSO:

Noting that “He lived a long and qualitative life, devoted to the service of Allah,” President Buhari prays that “May he be bountifully rewarded, having completed his course.”

He also charges all those who mourn the deceased to derive challenge from his devout life, and seek to approximate same.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: