Breaking News
Translate

Buhari mourns Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu , Chief Imam of Egbaland

On 2:39 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari mourns Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu , Chief Imam of Egbaland
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the government and people of Ogun State, as well as the family of Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, who passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, aged 98.

The President salutes the life of piety and utmost submission to the will of Almighty Allah lived by the departed, who was also President-General of League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State.

READ ALSO: How I built shelter for 3 widows – Okafor, lawmaker

Noting that “He lived a long and qualitative life, devoted to the service of Allah,” President Buhari prays that “May he be bountifully rewarded, having completed his course.”

He also charges all those who mourn the deceased to derive challenge from his devout life, and seek to approximate same.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!