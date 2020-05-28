Buhari felicitates with Gov Abiodun at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on his 60th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja Thursday said he joined Ogun State Executive Council, members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and citizens of the state in celebrating with the governor.

He congratulated the governor, his family, supporters, and political associates on the landmark age, which he said “has been heralded by many lofty achievements in the private sector and public service, attracting recognition at home and abroad, especially in contributing to his state and national development.”

According to the statement, “The President commends the governor’s discipline, diligence and courage, which graciously translated into winning the 2019 elections, and the steps taken in prioritizing education and health care in the state and providing infrastructure that will stimulate more economic activities and reduce poverty.

“As Governor Abiodun turns 60, the President believes his wealth of experience in providing leadership, and strong network in the business community will be gainfully used for the betterment of the state, urging him to remain steadfast and focused in improving the lives of the people and taking the state to greater heights.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will endue the governor with abundant health and wisdom to realise his dreams.

