Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari extends appointment of Justice Dongban-Mensem as acting President of Court of Appeal

On 7:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja 

COVID-19: FG appeals to traders, transporters not to hike prices
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) with effect from June 3, 2020, for a further period of three (3) months.

This was contained in a two-paragraph statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday. 

READ ALSO:El-Rufai decries spate of banditry in Northwest

The statement explained that the re-appointment was “under Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).” 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!