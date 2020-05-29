Buhari extends appointment of Justice Dongban-Mensem as acting President of Court of Appeal

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) with effect from June 3, 2020, for a further period of three (3) months.

This was contained in a two-paragraph statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday.

The statement explained that the re-appointment was “under Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

