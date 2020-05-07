Buhari excited by Vote of Confidence on Akinwumi Adesina by AfDB Board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commended President of the African Development Bank, Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, over the clean bill of health given him by Board of Directors of the financial institution.

President Buhari said that Adesina has served the African continent well, and has made his motherland proud.

A report dated May 5, 2020, signed by Niale Kaba, Chairman of the Bureau of the Board of Governors, indicated that Dr Adesina had been exonerated of allegations against him by whistleblowers, which were thoroughly investigated by the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors, and a recommendation made to Governors of the African Development Bank, and African Development Fund.

According to Kaba, in the report, “On the basis of the results contained in the report of the committee, I am of the view that we should adopt its conclusions by declaring that the President is totally exonerated of all the allegations made against him.”

The President wishes him greater successes in the position of responsibility he occupies.

Vanguard

