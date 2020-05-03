Buhari appoints Thomas as NAICOM’s Commissioner for Insurance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as the substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

According to the Special Adviser, Media, and Communications, to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the appointment takes effect from 2nd May 2020.

It will be recalled that Thomas replaced immediate past Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, Mallam Mohammed Kari, as Acting Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in July 2019.

Thomas, who has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator, was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017.

He was formerly Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

The President also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non-Executive Director representing the North East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director, to fill the slot for the South South.

However, Vanguard earlier reported that the president had sacked the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja.

Maihaja’s four-year tenure would have elapsed by April 2021, but his time at the disaster management agency had been dogged with series of controversies.

The sacked NEMA DG had been embroiled in crisis with his local chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC as well as the House of Representatives which accused him in 2018 of mismanagement of resources as well as inefficiency.

A parliamentary committee was put in place to investigate the release of N5.9 billion Food Intervention in the North-east, N3.1 billion Food Intervention in the same region, release of N1.6 billion for Libyan returnees, release of N1.6 billion Flood Intervention for 16 states and donation of 6,779 Metric Tons of rice by the Chinese Government.

