Breaking: TCN threatens to shut down operation if Mohammed is not reinstated

…Protest at TCN as Unions reject Abdulaziz

…Demand Mohammed’s reinstatement

By Chris Ochayi

Organised labour unions at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Wednesday, trooped in large numbers to express their anger over the replacement of the managing Director of the company, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz.

The unions, which staged the wild protest at the Company’s Headquarters located in Maitama District of the Federal Capital City, FCC, in Abuja, said they rejected the sacking of Mr. Mohammed as the Managing Director of TCN, by the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.

They however threatened to shut down power infrastructure should urgent step not taking by the government to reinstate him.

Recall Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman Tuesday night announced the replacement of the Managing Director, TCN Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz.

Engr. Abdulaziz until the appointment as the Managing Director of TCN in acting capacity was the Regional Transmission Manager (RTM), Abuja Region of TCN.

The development was contained in a statement by Mr. Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Power.

Artimas explained that, “As part of continuing measures to reposition and improve the performance of the power sector in the country, the Honorable Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman hereby announces major changes at the Transmission Company of Nigeria.”

“Accordingly, the Managing Director of the TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed has been removed from office with immediate effect. He is being replaced with Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, as Managing Director, in acting capacity.

Dissatisfied, the members of the unions comprising the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, and the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, at TCN branch had abandoned their job to reject the sacking.

Other changes made by the minister include the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the Company for some time.

“They are; Eng. Victor G. Adewumi. Executive Director, Transmission Services Provider; Engr. M. J. Lawal, Executive Director, Independent Systems Operator; Ahmed lsa-Dutse, Executive Director, Finance & Accounts and Justin l. Dodo, Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services.

He said, “All the changes/ appointments have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

