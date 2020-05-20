Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the arrest of 50 health workers in Lagos on Tuesday, the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Wednesday ordered its members to sit-at-home in order to avoid further embarrassment from security agents.

Recall that Police, and other security operatives were instructed by the state government to ensure restriction of movement in the state, in order to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Performing their duties, officers arrested health personnel and journalists, not knowing they were exempted from the lockdown order.

On hearing the report making the rounds that its members were arrested, harassed and abused by these security agents, NMA, in a statement by Saliu Oseni, chairman Lagos state chapter, NMA opined; “The Lagos State Branch of the NMA has resolved that it is presently unsafe for members to continue to provide healthcare services under the present confused arrangement.

“All Medical Doctors in Lagos State are hereby advised to proceed on a sit-at-home, in their best interest, starting from 6pm today, Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 indefinitely, until otherwise advised.”

