By Nwafor Sunday

Following the alleged killing of George Floyd, an African-America man, by a police officer, protesters, Friday stormed Minneapolis police station and set the building on fire.

As at the time of filling this report, more people are still trooping in the scene to protest against the killing of Floyd.

George Floyd was the African-American man who was pinned down with a knee by a police officer till he died.

How Floyd died:

On Monday evening, police in Minneapolis were called about someone trying to pass a counterfeit bill at Cup Foods, a neighborhood grocery store.

Two officers responded to the alleged forgery in progress, saw a man matching the suspect’s description and ordered him out of his car. He complied but then, according to police, “physically resisted.”

What we know next comes from a bystander video on Facebook Live which circulated widely, showing a white officer with his knee on the neck of George Floyd, an African American man.

He is pinned down, his cheek pressed into the asphalt of the street just behind the right rear tire of the Minneapolis Police SUV. If he had resisted, he is not resisting now. Clearly, he cannot. It’s a horrific video. But in too many ways, it’s a rerun.

“Please, please. I can’t breathe,” Floyd rasps out on the smartphone video. He moans. “I can’t breathe, officer.” A bystander off-screen addresses the officers: “He is human, bro.”

As one officer continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck, his partner turns his back on the scene to motion spectators to step back. Floyd? He’s his partner’s problem.

In the meantime, Floyd has stopped talking. Even under weight of the officer’s knee, he had managed to move his head a bit. Now he moves less and less. Five minutes into the 10-minute video, he is motionless. “Check for a pulse, please,” a female voice calls from outside the frame.

Irked by his death, protesters came out in large numbers to protest against his death.

Crowds shattered windows and charged over a fence overnight to get access to 3rd Police Precinct. They chanted George Floyd’s name and “I can’t breathe,” marching past buildings engulfed in smoke and orange flames.

