BREAKING: Prof Gambari resumes as Chief of Staff (VIDEOS)

Professor Ibrahim Gambari is set to resume as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the news of his appointment on Tuesday, Professor Gambari is set to be part of the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

