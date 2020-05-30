Breaking News


Breaking: President Muhammadu Buhari loses nephew, Ibrahim Dauda, says he is devastated
By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead. Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the President said.

He prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja.

Vanguard

