Breaking: President Buhari appoints Prof. Agboola Gambari as new Chief of Staff

Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari has been appointed as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Prof. Gambari, a Nigerian scholar, diplomat and an indigene of Kwara State was appointed to replace the late Abba Kyari on Tuesday, May 12.
Mallam Abba Kyari was the Chief of Staff to President Buhari Before his demise which was announced on April 17 shortly after testing positive to CoronaVirus.
