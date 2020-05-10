Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Policeman dies of COVID-19 at FMC Abeokuta

On 10:39 am
BREAKING: Policeman dies of COVID 19 at FMC, Abeokuta

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Sunday confirmed the death of a policeman who tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Head, Public Relations and Information of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, confirmed this to newsmen, adding that all staff, who came in contact with the deceased, are currently on self-isolation,

Orisajo said, the late patient was brought to the hospital about three days ago but died same day.

He added that the body of the deceased was being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines.

He said: “The Centre has recorded the death of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

“The deceased, a Force man presented in the General Outpatients department about three days ago. He later died same day.

“The result of his test returned this morning positive. His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organisations guidelines.

“All staff who came in contact with the deceased are currently on self-isolation.”

