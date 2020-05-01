Breaking: Police arrest 3 for insulting President Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Police have arrested Lawal Abdullahi Izala, ‘m’, aged 70yrs, Bahajaje Abu, ‘m’, aged 30yrs and Hamza Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 27yrs all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina state for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the executive governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, CFR.”

The trio were said to have insulted Buhari in a viral video on the social media.

Disclosing this in a statement, Gambo Isah, spokesman of the Katsina police command said:

“The attention of the Katsina state police command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias “IZALA”, ‘m’, aged 70yrs of Gafai quarters, Katsina, Katsina state, who was contemptuously insulting the President and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and his excellency, the executive governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, CFR.

“Consequently, the commissioner of police, Katsina state command, CP Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, ‘m’, aged 70yrs, Bahajaje Abu, ‘m’, aged 30yrs and Hamza Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 27yrs all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina state.

“In the course of investigation suspects confessed to the committing the offences. “To this end, the command wishes to warn members of the general public that the police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land,” Isah added.

“Any person found taking undue advantage of the social media to insult others, contrary to the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law.”

However, this is not the first time security agents have arrested people for insulting President Buhari. Omoyele Sowore was arrested for organizing #RevolutionNow protest and for insulting Buhari.

