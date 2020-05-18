BREAKING: No presidential broadcast on COVID-19, none planned ― Femi Adesina

Kindly Share This Story:

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has stated that there will be no presidential broadcast today (Monday).

Against wide reports on Sunday following a statement credited to the presidential taskforce director that President Buhari will address the nation today, Adesina has come out to debunk such, adding that “none was planned.”

In a short tweet on his verified Twitter account, said: “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”

