BREAKING: No presidential broadcast on COVID-19, none planned ― Femi Adesina

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has stated that there will be no presidential broadcast today (Monday).

Against wide reports on Sunday following a statement credited to the presidential taskforce director that President Buhari will address the nation today, Adesina has come out to debunk such, adding that “none was planned.”

In a short tweet on his verified Twitter account, said: “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”

 

