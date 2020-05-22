BREAKING: Nigeria records 245 new cases of COVID-19, total now 7,261

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 7261.

This was announced via NCDC Twitter handle on Friday night.

The 245 new cases of #COVID19 are recorded as follows:

131-Lagos

16-Jigawa

13-Ogun

12-Borno

9-Kaduna

9-Oyo

9-Rivers

9-Ebonyi

8-Kano

7-Kwara

5-Katsina

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Sokoto

2-Bauchi

2-Yobe

1-Anambra

1-Gombe

1-Niger

1-Ondo

1-Plateau

1-FCT

1-Bayelsa

7261 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria now

Discharged: 2007

Deaths: 221

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to contain and successfully manage COVID-19, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, has validated the first phase of a scientific procedure to extract the RNA of coronavirus.

These extraction kits form part of the components of testing through real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR.

Speaking at the validation in Abuja, Director-General of NABDA, Professor Alex Akpa, explained that the success of the validation was important not only to Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

“The success of this validation shall enable us to massively produce test kits so that more people would be tested for COVID-19, not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

“The immediate aim is to produce reagents for real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, and remember, recently the lack of reagents stalled work in Kano and molecular diagnosis could no longer take place,” Akpa said.

