Breaking: Militants threaten to hunt shady politicians, contractors troubling Akpabio, Pondei

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

A coalition of militant groups from nine states of the Niger Delta region, today, threatened to chase one by one fraudulent politician and contractors allegedly behind the evil plots to undermine the forensic audit and good works by Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabo, to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Also read:

Describing as provocative and regrettable the sponsored campaigns against Senator Akpabio and Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof Kemebradekumor Pondei, the militants under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, said their antics could provoke youths of the region “to make public the list of those suspected to be the sponsors of such campaign and declare them wanted in the region.”

Commanding Officer of RNDA, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, aka Obama, in a statement after a meeting of the various commanders in Delta state, said: “Henceforth, we warn the sponsors, who mobilize disgruntled youths, criminals that lack ideas to protest, blackmail and call for the removal of the Acting MD, NDDC to stop or else, RNDA will come after them one by one.”

It asserted: “We are aware that these corrupt politicians and group of corrupt contractors, who could be described as idols of abandoned projects feeding fat with NDDC funds before now are involved in cooking fake doctored documents to blackmail the acting MD and to dent the image of Senator Akpabio.”

Details coming…

Kindly Share This Story: