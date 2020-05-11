Breaking: Medical doctor tests positive for Covid-19 in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun government on Monday confirmed that a medical doctor, who came into the state from Lagos, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said in a statement in Osogbo that the new case was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Isamotu said the patient was a Lagos-based medical doctor who came into Osun on Saturday to join his family.

The commissioner said the doctor, who suspected that he had been infected with the virus, on arrival checked into the state’s Isolation and Treatment Centre at Asubiaro in Osogbo.

Isamotu said the patient’s sample was taken and sent for testing at the NCDC accredited testing centre in Ede.

He said: “The state yesterday (Sunday) recorded another case of the COVID-19.

“He is a medical doctor based in Lagos who came into the state on Saturday to be with his family and suspected he was having the virus on arrival and checked into our Isolation Centre at Asubiaro rather than going home.

“His sample was collected and sent for testing. His result came out on Sunday and turned positive.

“We are glad that he did not have contact with anyone but took the initiative to check himself into our isolation centre immediately he arrived in Osun. That way, the virus was contained.’’

According to Isamotu, the new case brings to four the number of active cases in the state as at today (Monday), May 11, 2020.

The commissioner reminded residents to adhere strictly to the dusk-to-dawn (5p.m. – 6a.m) curfew from Monday to Thursday and the total lockdown from Friday to Sunday put in place by the state government.

He stressed that the curfew and lockdown were for the benefit of everyone.

“The cases recorded in the state recently were of those who came into the state and I want to appeal to our people to stop encouraging their relatives or friends to return to Osun as this might endanger the lives of our people.

“Let me also urge the residents to adhere strictly to the dusk to dawn curfew and lockdown measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

“This is for the benefit of all of us,’’ Isamotu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has 38 COVID-19 cases as confirmed by NCDC, with 31 treated and discharged, while three had died.

