Breaking: ‘James Kolo’, Buhari’s nominee for FEC job is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

James Kolo, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for Federal Character Commission, FEC, job is dead. The Kwara state born, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, after a brief illness.

Disclosing this, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governor of Kwara, according to TheCable commiserated with the Edu community and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the sudden death of Kolo.

AbdulRazaq described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death was a great loss to his family, the people of Edu local government and the entire state.

READ ALSO:

“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo after recently falling ill. He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder, who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state,” he said.

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person.

“We commiserate with his family and pray to the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul.”

Buhari nominated him Kwara commissioner-designate in the Federal Character Commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: